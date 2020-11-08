1/
Robert Scott Bradner
1932 - 2020
Robert Bradner, beloved brother, father, and grandfather died peacefully on November 2, 2020. Born in Medford, MA in 1932 to Louise and William M. Bradner, Bob was a man who remained faithful to the family, values and institutions in which he was raised.

A son of an Episcopal priest, Bob grew up in New England spending every summer to his family's home in Rhode Island. Bob sang as a boy chorister at St. Martins Church, Providence and at St. Albans, Washington DC and his love for choral music remained with him always. In more than forty years as a parishioner at Christ Church Winnetka, Bob served on the vestry, led searches and oversaw building plans. He acted as church historian and proud bass in the choir. With the choir he traveled to York Minster where he sang with two of his grandchildren- a memory he cherished for the rest of his life.

Bob graduated from Holderness School in Plymouth, NH and from Yale University in 1953 with a degree in English. He earned an MSJ in Magazine Journalism from Northwestern University in 1960 placing first in his class and winning the prestigious Harrington Award in the magazine field.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Bob moved to Chicago to work for R.R. Donnelly & sons. As a young North Sider Bob jumped into 42nd ward Young Republicans where he served as President and more importantly, where he met his future wife, Jeanne. Together they formed a bond over civic engagement that was a cornerstone of their 54-year marriage.

The Bradners moved to Winnetka in 1968 where Bob served on numerous public boards and acted as campaign manager for Brian Duff in his successful bids for State Representative. Perhaps Bob's biggest role in politics was as supporter of his wife in all her political activities. Bob was his wife's confidante, cheerleader, steadfast supporter and chief of staff. Their common belief in the importance of good government, participation and Robert's Rules of Order informed everything they did.

Bob was equally dedicated in his volunteer work for Yale University. He served first as Alumni interviewer later serving as a delegate to the AYA (association of Yale Alumni) and then as Chair of the AYA. In 2001 he received Yale's highest volunteer honor, the Yale Medal, as recognition of his service.

Bob spent the majority of his career at The U.S. League of Savings Association, the trade publishing arm of the Savings and Loan Industry where he served as magazine editor and ultimately Publisher. Later Bob launched his own imprint: Conversation Press, focused on creating an outlet for public policy discussion and thought leadership.

Bob was pre-deceased by his wife Jeanne in 2012 and his brother William Murray Bradner, Jr. in 2008. He is survived by his adored sister, Helen Reid; three children Anne, Robert (Jerilyn), Lisa (James Burnham) and seven grandchildren: Brian and Connor Gates; Hunter and Joe Lohman; Emily Bradner; and James and Kate Burnham. Service arrangements are pending. Information 847-998-1020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
My Condolences to you Ann and your boys. Your parents were both huge personalities in Winnetka as we grew up. I appreciate it more now than ever. We moved to WInnetka in 1965 so you and I had a lot of school years together especially living a block a way. Hugs to you all.
Mary Yohanan Bleeker
Friend
