Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gember
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scott Gember


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Scott Gember Obituary
Robert Scott Gember of Lockport, Illinois passed away at the age of 63 on December 5, 2019 surrounded by the love of family.

Bob was born on May 4, 1956 to Alan and Doris Gember in Chicago, Illinois. Bob was dedicated to helping people with HIV and AIDS. He was a wonderful partner, son, brother and uncle who always looked out for others and was willing to help.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Alan Gember. Bob is survived by his partner Mike Haines, mother Doris, five siblings, Larry, Nancy (Ken) Sliwa, Steve (Barb), Pam (Bob) Wesolek and Paul, 13 nephews and nieces and 11 great-nephews and nieces.

Visitation, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with a Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at 2:00PM. Cremation rites to be accorded.

For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -