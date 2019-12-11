|
|
Robert Scott Gember of Lockport, Illinois passed away at the age of 63 on December 5, 2019 surrounded by the love of family.
Bob was born on May 4, 1956 to Alan and Doris Gember in Chicago, Illinois. Bob was dedicated to helping people with HIV and AIDS. He was a wonderful partner, son, brother and uncle who always looked out for others and was willing to help.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Alan Gember. Bob is survived by his partner Mike Haines, mother Doris, five siblings, Larry, Nancy (Ken) Sliwa, Steve (Barb), Pam (Bob) Wesolek and Paul, 13 nephews and nieces and 11 great-nephews and nieces.
Visitation, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with a Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at 2:00PM. Cremation rites to be accorded.
For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019