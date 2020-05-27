Robert (Rob) Scott O'Brien, 52, passed away on May 20, 2020 in La Grange, IL after a long illness. He was born August 23, 1967 to Robert and Rosemary O'Brien. Rob grew up and attended school in Western Springs, IL before graduating from Knox College with a BS in Economics. Rob was wicked smart, served the Village of Norridge for over 15 years and had a great love of music and singing. Rob was proceeded in death by his father, Bob and is survived by his mother, Rosemary; brother, Mike (Katie) O'Brien; sisters, Suzanne (Jerry) Stechmiller and Maryann (Rich Kramer) O'Brien. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews: Hannah and Ross O'Brien; Laura (Alex) Venis and Danny Stechmiller; Sophia and Lily Kramer and many others who loved him. At this time, services for Rob are pending. The family will provide information once the details have been confirmed.





