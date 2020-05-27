Robert Scott O'Brien
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Rob) Scott O'Brien, 52, passed away on May 20, 2020 in La Grange, IL after a long illness. He was born August 23, 1967 to Robert and Rosemary O'Brien. Rob grew up and attended school in Western Springs, IL before graduating from Knox College with a BS in Economics. Rob was wicked smart, served the Village of Norridge for over 15 years and had a great love of music and singing. Rob was proceeded in death by his father, Bob and is survived by his mother, Rosemary; brother, Mike (Katie) O'Brien; sisters, Suzanne (Jerry) Stechmiller and Maryann (Rich Kramer) O'Brien. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews: Hannah and Ross O'Brien; Laura (Alex) Venis and Danny Stechmiller; Sophia and Lily Kramer and many others who loved him. At this time, services for Rob are pending. The family will provide information once the details have been confirmed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved