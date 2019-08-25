Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Robert Scott Pearlstein Obituary
Robert Scott Pearlstein. Beloved husband of Jean nee Schwartz for 47 years. Loving father of Jamie Pearlstein-Marion (Dr. Kevin Marion), Lori (Joel) Shames, and Shari Pearlstein (Jose Roman). Devoted "Poppy" of Kami, Henry, Troy, and Juliet. Dear brother of Donna (Alfred) Arquilla and Nancy (Dr. Joseph) Rosman. Cherished brother-in-law, uncle, and very loyal friend. Service Monday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Rosenbush Cardiology Prevention Fellowship at Rush University Medical Center – Office of Philanthropy, 1201 W. Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607, www.rush.edu/rosenbush. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
