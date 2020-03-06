Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Wood Dale, IL
Robert Scurto

Robert Scurto Obituary
Robert Scurto passed peacefully on March 4th at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Ann Marie; son, Robert (Patricia); daughters, Susan Scurto (Dennis Hoff) and Jean (Joseph) Catalano; and grandchildren, Jessica, Alexis, Emory, Joseph and Anthony; and brother, Sam (JoAnn). He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Frances, sister Marie and brother Russell Sr. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 pm and Monday 8:00 AM until time of funeral, 9:30 AM at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020
