|
|
Robert Scurto passed peacefully on March 4th at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Ann Marie; son, Robert (Patricia); daughters, Susan Scurto (Dennis Hoff) and Jean (Joseph) Catalano; and grandchildren, Jessica, Alexis, Emory, Joseph and Anthony; and brother, Sam (JoAnn). He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Frances, sister Marie and brother Russell Sr. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 pm and Monday 8:00 AM until time of funeral, 9:30 AM at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020