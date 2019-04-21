Robert J. Shakno, 81, beloved husband of Linda, nee Baum for 56 years; loving father of Steven (Carolyn) and Deborah (Larry) Coven; cherished grandfather of David, Max, and Sophia; treasured brother of Evelyn (Dan); uncle and dear friend of many. Bob was a retired hospital administrator having headed up teaching hospitals on the East Coast and in Cleveland. Prior, he was involved in the Chicago health-care community including positions at the original Michael Reese Medical Center and Mt. Sinai Hospital. Later he continued in leadership roles as Associate Dean of Case Western Medical School and CEO of Cleveland JFSA. After his retirement, Bob was dedicated and currently active on the Mt. Sinai Hospital board. In Chicago Bob was part of many other boards and civic organizations including helping form the GEL Men's Group; President of his homeowners association for 10 years; served on the Executive Committee of North Shore Congregation Israel; and was on a national committee of Washington University of St. Louis dealing on health care issues. He was a graduate of SMU and the Washington University of St. Louis Graduate School of Health Care Administration. Until the end Bob was very involved in his community wherever he lived as he believed in helping others. Synagogue service Sunday 10 AM at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Sinai Hospital Chicago (www.sinai.org) or North Shore Congregation Israel (www.nsci.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary