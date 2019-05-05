Resources More Obituaries for Robert Shattow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert "Bob" Shattow

Obituary Condolences Flowers Aged 93 passed away early Thursday April 4th after a short illness. Born in Chicago on May 9, 1925, he was a lifelong resident in the Chicago area, relocating to the Wilmington, NC area 10 years ago to be close to family. A graduate of Sullivan High School, Bob served in the US Navy during World War II and, subsequently, attended Purdue University. At Purdue he was a member of the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and met Armaine Phyllis Brauer whom he married in 1948. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Bob re-enlisted in the Naval Reserves and served during the Korean War as an Electronics Engineer in Pensacola FL. Moving to Chicago after completing his service, he went to work for the Motorola Corporation before co-founding his first company, Silicone Seals. After several years and the birth of their 3 children, Bob and his family moved to Morton Grove, IL. He later worked at Dole Valve Corp., a division of Eaton Corp. and ultimately formed his own company, RS Sales. Bob was active in numerous organizations over the years including the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, the PTA, and various parent groups. He was also an avid hobbyist, having been an early member and president of the Chicago Chapter of the National Radio Controlled Model Airplane Association. He also became a HAM radio operator and member of the American Radio Relay League, communicating with people all over the world under his call letters WA9JYI. But it was his lifelong love of sailing that ultimately became his real passion. He loved sailing on Lake Michigan with family, friends, and guests, and went on numerous sailboat charter trips to the Caribbean and South Pacific.Bob is survived by his children Mickey, Steven and Jessica, 7 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Burnham Park Yacht Club on May 18, 2019 from Noon to 2pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Bob's name to local SPCA organizations. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries