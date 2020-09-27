Robert Shields Higgins, born Chicago, Illinois March 30, 1954; died August 05, 2020. Son of Patricia Ann Higgins-Milstead (Sweitzer) and Robert Richard Higgins, sibling to Thomas M. Higgins, and Thomas E. Milstead, all previously deceased. Bob is survived by his daughter Shawna A. Higgins; his siblings Cathleen C. (Todd) Werner (Higgins), Richard F. Higgins, Mary P. (Jeff Lyon) Higgins, Ann E. Milstead, Virginia A. Ireland (Milstead), Joyce J Milstead; nieces Kristina A. (Greg Oberman) Higgins, Michelle L. Ireland, Hannah H. Milstead; nephews Daniel M. Werner, Jeffrey P. Werner, Shawn M. Ireland, Mathew R. Ireland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Heart Association
at www.donatenow.heart.org
. Private interment September 30, 2020, 10 am at All Saints Cemetery 700 N. River Rd Des Plaines, IL.