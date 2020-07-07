Robert Shonfeld, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis M. Shonfeld nee Meltzer. Loving father of Hugh Shonfeld and Amy (Jeff) Friedman. Proud grandfather of Jack and Jennifer. Dear brother of Willard (Joan Berger) Shonfeld and Rosalie Harris. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel and interment services will be private. Memorials in his memory to The ARK, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org
would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com