Robert Slovey, age 93, U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Havey). Devoted father of Linda (Richard) Pietrzak and Barbara Vincent. Loving grandfather of Stephen (Donna), Sharon (Jason), Adam (Amie), Morgan and great grandfather of Jason Jr., Kyle, Jacob, Maia, Peyton and Layla. Many years of service with Metropolitan Water Reclamation District. Visitation Sunday 3-8 PM at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019