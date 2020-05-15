Dr. Robert "Bob" Sommerfeld, age 81, of Naples, FL, formerly of Northbrook, IL. Beloved husband of Judith "Judy," nee Goldman; devoted father of Dr. David (Beth) Sommerfeld and Jacqueline (Colin) Rosenberg, cherished grandfather of Jolie Rosenberg, Samuel Sommerfeld, Olivia Rosenberg, Charles Sommerfeld, and Reed Rosenberg, devoted son of the late Dr. Wallace and Helen Sommerfeld, loving brother of Dr. Louis (Sherrie) Sommerfeld, and treasured cousin of Hubert and the late Marvin Sommerfeld. He was a dear uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Dr. Sommerfeld served as a Captain in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. He was a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Removable Prosthodontics at Loyola University School of Dentistry from 1977 to the dental school's closure in 1993. Dr. Sommerfeld contributed to dental literature and was a member of several distinguished organizations, including the American Cleft Palate Association, American Academy of Geriatric Dentistry, and American Academy of Maxillofacial Prosthetics. Services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.