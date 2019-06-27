Home

Robert Stach Chase, age 66 of St. Charles, IL. Passed away, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda Cassman Chase, of St. Charles, IL. Sisters-in-law Jane Cassman of Naperville, IL, Carrie Cassman of Crown Point, IN, Barb (Cassman) Bartlett of Carmel, IN and brother-in-law Jay Bartlett of Carmel, IN. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia S Chase and father Edward G. Chase Jr of Lake Bluff, IL Uncle Carl Stach Jr, of Iowa City, IA and uncle Robert P. Stach of Iowa City, IA. Funeral services and Interment at Naperville Cemetery was handled by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
