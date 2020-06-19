Robert Stanley Wolf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82, a resident of New Lenox, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise (Dogoda); loving father of Karen (Craig) Simpson and Wendy (Jeffrey) Starwalt; cherished grandfather of Harry Simpson, Noah Simpson, Frances (Jeremy) Hack, Abigail (Thomas) Hlinka, and Josephine Starwalt; dear brother of Patricia (late Arthur) Brown. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Helen Wolf (Morz). Robert served his country proudly in the United States Marines. Robert loved fishing in Northern Wisconsin, the Chicago White Sox, wood working, going to the health club every day, he loved reading about history, and traveling to the Wisconsin Dells and Disney World with his grandchildren. He loved his last job selling abandoned railroad property while traveling all over the country. Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, IL 60451. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved