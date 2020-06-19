Age 82, a resident of New Lenox, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise (Dogoda); loving father of Karen (Craig) Simpson and Wendy (Jeffrey) Starwalt; cherished grandfather of Harry Simpson, Noah Simpson, Frances (Jeremy) Hack, Abigail (Thomas) Hlinka, and Josephine Starwalt; dear brother of Patricia (late Arthur) Brown. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Helen Wolf (Morz). Robert served his country proudly in the United States Marines. Robert loved fishing in Northern Wisconsin, the Chicago White Sox, wood working, going to the health club every day, he loved reading about history, and traveling to the Wisconsin Dells and Disney World with his grandchildren. He loved his last job selling abandoned railroad property while traveling all over the country. Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, IL 60451. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.