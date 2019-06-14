Steege , Robert 'Bob' On June 11, 2019, Robert "Bob" Steege went home to be with his loving Saviour at the age of 95. Bob was born on January 16, 1924 in Maywood, IL to Emil and Bertha Steege, the youngest of 3 sons. He served his country in the Army Air Force during World War II, and on August 21, 1944 he married Barbara Thomas. He attended Northwestern University under the GI Bill, and received a degree in Business in 1959. Bob and Barbara moved to Naperville, IL in 1959 and raised three sons there, Mark, Paul and John. Bob worked for Illinois Bell Telephone for more than 40 years, starting in the Plant department and moving into management roles in the Comptrollers and Computer Operations departments. Retiring in 1983, he and Barbara enjoyed life together with children and grandchildren until Barbara's passing in 1994. Bob continued an active life of travel, visiting his brothers and their families in California many times, and was an avid golfer, until well into his upper 80's. Bob leaves a legacy to his family of never-failing kindness, decency, and compassion. He has always been our shining role-model, and will continue to be so, as he lives in our hearts forever. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved Barbara, dear son Paul, and fond brothers Richard and Howard. He is survived by his sons Mark (Cathy, nee Fortmann) and John (Lea, nee Bradley), grandchildren Beth (Justin) Neal, Brian, John, Veronica, Caleb and David, great grandchildren Elijah and Margaret Neal, and many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville. Interment Naperville Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Info beidelmankunschfh.com, 630-355-0264



