1/1
Robert Stensby
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Hoffman Stensby, 79, of St. Cloud, Florida, and formerly of Northbrook, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 20th, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 9th, 1940 son of the late Arne and Eleanor Stensby. Bob was preceded in death by his spouse of 53 years, Sondra (Headrick) Stensby. He is survived by his 5 children and 13 grandchildren: Robert Stensby, daughters Brooke and Tate of Marina Del Ray, California; Christy (Stensby) Nein, her husband Chris, and sons Justin, Logan and Brennan of Dallas, Texas; Tim Stensby, wife Cathy, and sons Austin, Matt and Chase of Naperville, Illinois; David Stensby, his wife Heather, and sons Niko and Graham of Arvada, Colorado; and Anne (Stensby) Leavell, her husband Craig, and sons, Brady, Noah and Finn Leavell of Glencoe, Illinois.

For more than thirty years, he owned a successful family business, Blann Pharmacy in Kenilworth, IL. He was a true healer and extremely passionate in his trade as a pharmacist. Bob was truly a giving and selfless man and loved to spend time amongst family and friends.

Bob had a passion for sailing and for antique, wooden Chris Craft boats. He loved to travel, go on cruises, and spend long summer afternoons on a raft in his pool. An avid race fan, Bob organized the annual family and friend trip to the Indianapolis 500. He and Sondra truly enjoyed their time at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando with their children, grandchildren, and friends.

Once retired, Bob and Sondra moved from Northbrook, Illinois to the Orlando, Florida area where they cultivated many new friendships with great friends from all over the country.

Plans for a celebration of Bob's life remain pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved