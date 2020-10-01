Robert (Bob) Hoffman Stensby, 79, of St. Cloud, Florida, and formerly of Northbrook, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 20th, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida.



He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 9th, 1940 son of the late Arne and Eleanor Stensby. Bob was preceded in death by his spouse of 53 years, Sondra (Headrick) Stensby. He is survived by his 5 children and 13 grandchildren: Robert Stensby, daughters Brooke and Tate of Marina Del Ray, California; Christy (Stensby) Nein, her husband Chris, and sons Justin, Logan and Brennan of Dallas, Texas; Tim Stensby, wife Cathy, and sons Austin, Matt and Chase of Naperville, Illinois; David Stensby, his wife Heather, and sons Niko and Graham of Arvada, Colorado; and Anne (Stensby) Leavell, her husband Craig, and sons, Brady, Noah and Finn Leavell of Glencoe, Illinois.



For more than thirty years, he owned a successful family business, Blann Pharmacy in Kenilworth, IL. He was a true healer and extremely passionate in his trade as a pharmacist. Bob was truly a giving and selfless man and loved to spend time amongst family and friends.



Bob had a passion for sailing and for antique, wooden Chris Craft boats. He loved to travel, go on cruises, and spend long summer afternoons on a raft in his pool. An avid race fan, Bob organized the annual family and friend trip to the Indianapolis 500. He and Sondra truly enjoyed their time at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando with their children, grandchildren, and friends.



Once retired, Bob and Sondra moved from Northbrook, Illinois to the Orlando, Florida area where they cultivated many new friendships with great friends from all over the country.



Plans for a celebration of Bob's life remain pending.





