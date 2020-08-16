1/1
Robert Steven Kaufman
Bob, age 80, died of natural causes. Born in Milwaukee, lived in Pittsburgh as a child and then spent years growing up in Chicago and a graduate of South Shore High School. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosalie of nearly 60 years and children Howard (Michelle), Chuck (Lauren) and Neil (Melissa) and six wonderful grandchildren Seth, Bailey, Carli, Sydnie, Jamie and Alex. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Arlene Spear. He was a long-time civil servant at the Railroad Retirement Board rising to the Director of Retirement Claims. He was highly active in B'nai Brith as a teenager and had significant executive roles at the international level as an adult. In his retirement years he volunteered thousands of hours at Lutheran General Hospital in patient care and held various positions in the auxiliary core and lead various fundraisers in support of the hospital. He and Rosalie did extensive traveling including trips to Portugal, Hungary, Panama and Israel. He had a love of baseball especially his White Sox and was President of Maine Northfield Little League. Proud alumni of University of Wisconsin - Madison Class of 1961 and Pi chapter of AEPi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jrdf.org or B'nai B'rith International, www.bnaibrith.org/chicago.html. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 16, 2020

Bob was a good friend and loyal supporter of many causes and will
be missed.
Phil and Vicki Zagon
Friend
August 13, 2020
I am so sorry I knew Bob from Lutheran general Hospital. As well as I knew the family.
Jack Zussman
Friend
