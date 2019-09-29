Home

Robert Strodtman Obituary
Robert William Strodtman "Bill", 75, of Aurora passed away on September 14, 2019 at Lexington Care Center of Lombard. Robert is Survived by his loving wife Debbie (nee Anson), his daughter Jennifer (Danny), Roberts Rodriguez, his son Brian (Amanda) Roberts, grandchildren, Alivia, Adeline, Alexandra, Siblings, Janet Line, Lynn Waratuke, Jim, Beth (Joe) Bernat, John (Rosemary) and Step-mother, Martha (nee Carrell).

Robert is Predeceased by his parents Robert Warren and Virginia Mary Lee (Walker). Memorial Service to be held at the Wheaton Bible Church 27W500 North Avenue West Chicago, IL 60185 at 10:30am on October 26, 2019 in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Caring Department at Wheaton Bible Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
