Robert Stuart Dinkmeyer
Robert (Bob) S. Dinkmeyer, 91, a resident of Palos Heights, IL, since 1953 passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Palos Health Hospital. . He was the son of the late Don C. & Lillian (nee Meyer) Dinkmeyer. Survivors include: Bob's wife of nearly 70 years, Donna. His three sons Brian, Bradley, and Blake (recently deceased).

Robert was a graduate of North Park Academy in Chicago, IL and Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN. He was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Palos Heights, IL. He was a member of the opening athletic staff of Luther South High School in Chicago, IL where he taught and coached for 19 years. In 1971, he joined the staff of a new high school, Glenbard South, in Glen Ellyn, IL where he served in the Guidance Dept. for 19 years. While working in the field of education, he maintained a second position in management for 40 years for the Walsh Family, owners of Westgate Valley Country Club in Palos Heights, IL. Bob loved young people and was known for his positive attitude in working with them.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions at present, there will be no visitation and plans are pending for a Celebration of Bob's Life. The family would greatly appreciate memorials in his name be sent to:

Camp Arcadia, 3046 Oak Street, Arcadia, MI 49613

Trinity Lutheran Church, 17191 3rd Street, Arcadia, MI 49613

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7800 West McCarthy Road, Palos Heights, IL 60463


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
We have known the entire family and been fine Arcadians.
Our sincerest condolences, Kathleen, Bill and Family Parsons
Arcadia. In Prayer for all.
William Parsons
Neighbor
