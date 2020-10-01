Robert Szulczynski

Robert T. Szulczynski; beloved husband of Joann nee Madura; loving father of Sandy (Joe) Schillinger, Gregg, and Nancy Szulczynski; devoted grandfather of Joe, Lucas, and Stephanie; fond brother of Judy Arrigo, Janet Christopher, Vicki Spear, and the late Murph; also loving uncle and friend of many. Bob was a long time member of the Drifters SAC.
Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday, October 3, starting with prayers at 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Monica Church for 11:15 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your favorite charity
. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com