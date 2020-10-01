1/
Robert Szulczynski
{ "" }
Robert T. Szulczynski; beloved husband of Joann nee Madura; loving father of Sandy (Joe) Schillinger, Gregg, and Nancy Szulczynski; devoted grandfather of Joe, Lucas, and Stephanie; fond brother of Judy Arrigo, Janet Christopher, Vicki Spear, and the late Murph; also loving uncle and friend of many. Bob was a long time member of the Drifters SAC.

Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday, October 3, starting with prayers at 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Monica Church for 11:15 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your favorite charity. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral
10:45 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
St. Monica Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
or

