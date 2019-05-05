Rev. Robert T. Bolser, CSV, passed away April 28 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. He was 74.Fr. Bolser was born April 1, 1945, in Urbana, Illinois, the son of Catherine (Quinlan) and George Bolser. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Stephen Bolser and his sister Judith Ann Reale. He is survived by his brothers Rev. Charles Bolser, CSV, John Bolser and Joseph Bolser and his sisters Mary Catherine Bolser and Colleen Von De Bur. In 1963, he graduated from Rantoul Township High School, in Rantoul, Illinois. He professed his first vows as a Viatorian on Sept. 8, 1964, his final vows Sept. 1, 1967 and was ordained a priest on May 13, 1995 in Chicago.Fr. Bolser received a B.A. in Theology from Loyola University in Chicago, an M.A. in Religious Studies from Mundelein College and an M.A. in Educational Psychology from Western Illinois University. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.He had a variety of teaching assignments. Fr. Bolser taught at Griffin High School in Springfield, IL (1968-70), Gimnasio Central de Valle in Buga, Colombia, (1970-73), Colegio San Viator in Bogotá, Colombia (1973-76) and at Alleman High School in Rock Island, IL (1976-83). He served as Director of Affiliates and in Campus Ministry (1983-89) at Saint Viator High School and as a Pastoral Associate at St. Bartholomew Parish in Waukegan, IL (1989-91). He then served as Parochial Vicar at St. Viator Parish in Chicago (1995-2000, 2001-2006), and as Parochial Vicar at St. Thomas More Catholic Community in Henderson, Nevada (2000-2001, 2007-2015). He retired in 2015 and moved to the Province Center retirement residence in Arlington Heights in 2016.A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Viator Church, 4170 W. Addison Street, Chicago, IL. Interment will be private. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary