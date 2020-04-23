Home

Robert T. Degnan, 70, Retired Commissioner of the City of Chicago Department of Fleet Management and proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 150, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Shunt) "Sweetie" for over 46 years. Loving father of Robert P. (Deanna), Garrett F. (Lizzy Benner), and Laura A. (Dr. David) Teague. Proud and doting grandfather "Papa" of Meredith and Robert K. Degnan, Abigail and Emmylou Degnan, and Amelia, Madeline, Natalie, and Scarlett Teague. Beloved son of the late Francis J. "Bud" and the late Bernice (nee Hogan) Degnan. Loyal brother of Timothy F. (the late Sandra), the late Richard F. (Letitia), and Patrick F. (Rebecca Paulsen) Degnan. Dear brother-in-law of Regina (the late Frank) Moore, Alice (Richard) Schultz, and Patrick Moynihan. "Uncle Bob" was loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives of the extended Degnan, Hogan, and Shunt families. He was a treasured and cherished friend to many. Due to the current public health crisis, services and interment will be private at this time. A memorial Mass and a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. For further information contact Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home at (773) 783-7700. For online condolences please visit www.andrewmcgann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
