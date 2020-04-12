|
|
Robert Talcott DePree, 81, of Lake Forest, Illinois, passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 17, 1939 to Julian Francis and Helen Aldrich (nee Clarke) DePree.
Rob attended Kenyon College and graduated from the University of Louisville. Early in his career, after working at McKinsey & Company, Rob's entrepreneurial spirit led him, with his brother, to establish The Deerpath Group, Inc., which specialized in leasing and equity financing for major industrial projects and then became an industry leader in financial services. Later, Rob continued in advisory and leadership roles for smaller businesses, most significantly as Chairman of the Board of Directors of House-Autry Mills, Inc. in Four Oaks, North Carolina.
Rob's family and friends will miss his wisdom, kindness, and enthusiasm for innocent mischief. He will be remembered as an outdoorsman, a lover of music, and a student of human nature. Rob taught us to value family with pride, to follow personal interests with passion, and to seek knowledge with zeal. It is easy to recall the delight in his blue eyes at the roar of an engine, the explosion of fireworks, or the spark of a good idea.
Rob is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Susan (nee Barker); his loving children, Lucy DePree (William T.) Bickford and George H. DePree; his adoring grandchildren, Eloise Talcott Bickford, Annabelle Watson Bickford, Daisy Goodyear Bickford; his brother, Spencer Aldrich (Susan A.) DePree, and sister-in-law, Joan P. DePree; his nephews and nieces. Rob was preceded in death by his brother, Julian Francis DePree, Jr.
A private interment will be held in the coming days. A celebration of Rob's life and memorial service will take place at a future date at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, W4632 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, (262) 248-5055 or www.fellowmortals.org or Forest Bluff School, 8 W Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff, IL 60044, (847) 295-8338 or www.forestbluffschool.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020