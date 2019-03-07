|
|
Robert Thurman "Mac" McCormick, a US Army Veteran, 74, passed peacefully at home on March 6th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Elizabeth (Vince), sons Chris & Matthew, grandchildren Charlie, LuLu, & Maggie, sister Sally Wilkins, and a large extended family. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9 from 9:00 and 11:30 AM at Notre Dame in Clarendon Hills with a mass to follow. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019