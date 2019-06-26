|
Robert T. McDonnell, age 84, Navy Vet, beloved husband of Anita Meeks-McDonnell, nee Jacquot and the late Barbara nee Leibforth. Loving father of Michael (Karen), Kevin (Terri), Brian (Cindy), Dan (Robin), Pat (the late Laura), Kathleen (Michael) Rodriguez, and the late Tom. Step-father of Kim (Russ) Rasner, and Scott (Brianna) Widler. Dear grandfather of 27. Great-grandfather of 1. Also, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to Christ the Servant Church, Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Company of Mary Hospital appreciated. Founding member and past president of the Darien Lions Club. For Funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019