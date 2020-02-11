|
|
Robert T. Micetic, of Chicago, IL, died peacefully Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 at age 74.
He was born June 15, 1945 in Chicago, IL, the son of John T. and Delores (Ruzic) Micetic. He is survived by sisters Marguerite (Charles) Moody and Patricia (Gerald) Luzi, and brothers Michael (Cathy), Donald (Anne), James, and Thomas (Maureen) of the Chicago area and Gerald (Nice) of Paradise Valley, AZ and three generations of beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John and brother Richard (surviving spouse Jan).
Family, faith, and friends filled his life with happiness. Bob served his faith community at St. Bede as an usher during Sunday Masses. He was a long-time businessman and owner of RTM Trophy and Award. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and watching his favorite Chicago teams-the Cubs and Blackhawks-experiencing their highs and lows. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy and Naval Reserves.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 8200 S. Kostner Ave., Chicago, IL 60652 with private internment to follow.
Condolences may be left at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/oak-lawn-il/blake-lamb-funeral-home/2573
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020