Robert T. Nogar, age 76, of Des Plaines, IL. Beloved husband of 51 years to Valerie Nogar (nee O'Toole). Loving father of Tracy (Bob) Murray and Courtney Nogar (Jeff Benes).Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Tyler, Dylan, Kiley, Bobby and Devin and another happily anticipated grandson due May 2020. Dear son of the late Andrew & Mary Louise Nogar. Dear brother of Ken (Sue) Nogar, the late Richard (Joan) Kastman and the late James Nogar. Loving uncle to many. Robert was a 1961 graduate of DePaul Academy, a U.S. Navy veteran (Reserves) and had a long and distinguished career of over 40 years with the Xerox Corporation. He was a active member of the Senior Softball Players Association, where he enjoyed the friendships of many. Robert was a loyal and dear friend to anyone who knew him, and above all, a devout Catholic. Visitation on Thursday, February 20th, beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G. L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. Prayer service beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson Street Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Maryville Academy in Robert's name. www.maryvilleacademy.org For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020