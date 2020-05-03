Robert Thomas Rogers, 91, born February 18, 1929, died April 21, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19.
A longtime resident of the Northwest Suburbs, Bob was a loving husband to Margaret (nee Brenner) for 68 years. Devoted father to: Kathleen Rogers Henderson, Debra (John)Bolash, Linda (Thomas) Voirin, Diane Rogers, Kevin (Kim née Caruso), David (Renee née Zbyszewski), Lawrence (Linda née Nasser), Mark, Steven, Jeffrey (Leane née Minia) and Jennifer. He was a beloved grandfather to 31 and great grandfather (Pa) to 9.
A veteran of the Korean War, Bob was a First Lieutenant in the Army serving in the Signal Corps at the Pentagon. Upon returning home, he began working for Gaw O'Hara Envelope Co as a cost accounting clerk. Through diligence and hard work, he rose to be one of the top salesman. He took time to learn the capabilities of every machine and utilized that knowledge to pioneer innovative solutions to fulfill his customer's needs. By the time he joined Carrier Envelope Co, people from throughout the industry sought him out for input and advice.
Bob was a devout Catholic not only through his commitment to the church but as a Christian example to his children. While a parishioner at St Raymond de Penafort he was eager to serve in multiple ministries such as Lector, Eucharistic Minister, President of CCD and President of the Parish Board. In the 60's he implemented numerous educational opportunities for kids and adults. In the 70's he and his wife helped create the first major fundraiser (Jubilee!) enlisting and coordinating hundreds of volunteers. It was a huge success both financially and furthering a sense of community. Bowling was another passion for Bob starting as a teenager. Throughout his life he was consistently on 2-3 leagues at a time and a scratch bowler with a 205 average in the parish league. In later years, he moved into Arlington Heights and was a regular attendee at St James Church.
Bob was a great storyteller and he loved the reaction he got when he told people how many kids he had. He enjoyed sharing the kid's antics to whomever would listen. He took great pride and satisfaction in his large family who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents John J and Margaret (nee Kane) Rogers and his sister Marjorie. He is survived by his brother John (late Joan), sister Mary (late Donald) Dombrowski, sister in law Cathie (late Phillip) Disparte and many cherished nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association designated to "Research Only" 800-272-3900. A funeral and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.