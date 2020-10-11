Robert Thomas Rogers, 91, born February 18, 1929, died April 21, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19. A longtime resident of the Northwest Suburbs, Bob was a loving husband to Margaret (née Brenner) for 68 years. Devoted father to 11, dear father-in-law to 6, a beloved grandfather to 31 and great-grandfather (Pa) to 10.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Margaret (née Kane) Rogers; and his sister, Marjorie. He is survived by his brother, John (late Joan); sister, Mary (late Donald) Dombrowski; sister-in-law, Cathie (late Phillip) Disparte; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Visitation and a funeral mass will be held on October 17th at St. James Catholic Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights. Visitation begins at noon and the funeral will begin at 1pm. The service will be live streamed at www.stjamesah.org
and interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Palatine, IL. Face Coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
designated to "Research Only"