Robert "Bob" Trilling, age 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Charles Trilling, his wife Margo Trilling, his sisters Arlene (Lee) Shelley and Harriet (Sam) Silver as well as his nephew, Steven Shelley. He is survived by his daughters Elyse (Gary) Thibodeaux and Sherri (Marty) Kenig; his grandchildren Sean (Morgan) Peterson, Aaron Thibodeaux and Sofia Kenig and great-grandchildren Athan, Jonah, Keegan and Harlow Peterson and his significant other of 4 years, Eileen O'Neill. He had a career as Criminal investigator at the U.S. Treasury-IRS and most recently, an Administrative Hearings Officer at the Illinois Secretary of State. Private family graveside services were held Friday November 27th at Shalom Memorial Park. Family and friends who could not attend the funeral can view the service on Bob's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
