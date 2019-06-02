Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Robert V. Peck

Robert V. Peck Obituary
Robert V. Peck, age 97, at peace with Our Lord on May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Delores for 70 years. Loving father of Donna (Late Edward) Loftus and Robert A. (Linda) Peck; Proud grandpa of Robert and Michael Peck; Devoted Great-Grandpa to Logan Peck; Fond brother of Geraldine Peck; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3 to 9 PM at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 AM to St. Thomas More Church, Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Navy Veteran of WW II and longtime member of St. Thomas More Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the s Project, 230 W Monroe St Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606 would be appreciated. Info 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
