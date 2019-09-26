Home

St John of the Cross
5005 Wolf Rd
Western Springs, IL 60558
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of the Cross
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. John of the Cross
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Robert Valentine Verhunce Obituary
On September 22, 2019, Robert (Bobby) Verhunce, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 87.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine & Elizabeth Verhunce, sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth & Robert Duncan, former wife, Minette, daughter Elizabeth Bailey, son-in-law Doug Bowden and his beloved cat, Punkin.

Survived by his wife, Judith Hill Verhunce, children, Marie Noel Kufner (Kurt), Valerie Verhunce-Bowden, Valentine Verhunce (Terri), Roberta Hannigan (John) and Mark Verhunce (Karyn) and son-in-law James M. Bailey, 11 grandchildren, a great grandson and his 4 nephews.

Visitation will be held at St. John of the Cross, Western Springs, IL on Thursday, October 3rd at 10 am followed by a funeral mass. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Thomas Hospice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
