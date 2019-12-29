Home

Robert Vernon Hickey Obituary
Robert Vernon Hickey, 81, passed away December 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late James and Violet (nee Buhle) Hickey. Loving father of Susan (John) Mickey and Bradley Hickey. Wonderful brother of Marilynn (Edward) Campbell and the late James Hickey. Beloved uncle and great-uncle of many. Robert was a graduate of Lindblom High School in Chicago. A University of Illinois graduate, Bob was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, and was the starting quarterback for the U of I football team from 57-59. He was honored to be named an "I" Man. Bob had many friends, always had a story and his laugh was heartfelt and contagious. He will be missed as "He was one of a kind." Memorials may be made to BethanyKids USA, P.O. Box 1297, Arlington VA. 24212, or bethanykids.org. Services have been held. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
