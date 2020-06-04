Robert Victor Gilot
1933 - 2020
Today we celebrate the life of Robert (Bob) Victor Gilot, age 86, The Woodlands, TX who, passed peacefully to his eternal life May 27, 2020. Now is not a time for sadness but to celebrate a life well lived!

Bob was born August 21, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Victor Rene Gilot and Lucy Angela (D'Aquila) Gilot. He was a loving husband and father. He loved his family first! However, a VERY, VERY close second, was his love for the game of golf and of course his golf buddies!

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Lanna (Long) Gilot, of 59 years, his only son, Brent Pierre Gilot, daughter-in-law Kristin Leigh (Soderberg) Gilot, and his precious granddaughter Haleigh Susan Gilot who affectionately called him "Pop-Pop". How they loved to play and dance and giggle!

His brother Thomas (Tom) Edward Gilot, St Clairsville, OH, a sister Janet (Jan) Marie (Gilot) McHenry of Hilliard, OH. And many, many nephews and nieces.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, Tom's wife, Amber LeVerne (Brattain) Gilot, Jan' s husband, Donald (Mac) McHenry, Lois' brother George L Long and wife Ruth (McHenry) Long, Leroy S. Gleason, Hattie Long's husband.

Bob grew up in Bellaire, Ohio where he graduated from St John's Central High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. After the Army he attended Ohio University where he graduated with a BS degree in Journalism. Although he graduated a Bobcat, he's always been a "Buckeye" at heart! (Those of you from Ohio will understand that!)

After marrying his wife Lois they moved to Deerfield, IL in 1961. where he worked for McGraw Hill.

Publishing Co. in Chicago and then owned his own clothing store Robert Brent Ltd. in Deerfield, IL.

After retiring from his business, he spent his time working at the Deerfield Golf Club, which he helped to acquire for the Deerfield park district in 1971. Although he said he worked there... we just think he finally found a way to hang out a golf course all day and finish the day with a quick 9-holes!

In 2005, after many years of battling the snow and cold he and his wife moved to Sun City, Hilton Head, SC. There he finally lived his dream of having a house on a golf course! Where he again "worked" at a golf course.

After 11 years in SC, the birth of their first and only granddaughter (and a lot of badgering from their son) packed up and moved to Texas. We had 3 wonderful years to spend with Dad to laugh and love and enjoy our family being together again before he passed.

A life well lived (and well golfed!)

We wish to thank everyone for their kindness and prayers during this time.

Services will be private. No memorial services are planned at this time.

If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please contribute to:

St John Central Academy

3635 Guernsey Street

Bellaire, OH. 43906.

…Or…

The American Heart Association website: https://www2.heart.org


Published in PL-Lake on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Mr. Gilot was like a 2nd father to me and I loved him very much, except when Notre Dame tried to beat Ohio State University in football!
Sean McMahon
Friend
June 3, 2020
Thankful for a life lived well ,love of family, & love for Bobs favorite game :Golf. Thankful for the gift of a long married life & the beautiful times he shared with his wife Lois. Thankful he was able to see Brent marry, & become an amazing husband & father. Thankful Haleigh got to share many memories with her Pop Pop. Thankful for the amazing legacy Bob has left behind & the treasured memories each of you hold in your hearts. With Much Love; John, Shawn,Matt, Whitney & Ryder.
Shawn McBroom
Family
June 2, 2020
I met Bob when his wonderful wife Lois was my first grade teacher almost 60 years ago. I remember going with my father to his store many times and enjoyed seeing him throughout the years around town and especially at Deerfield Golf Course. Always smiling, always a good word, a gentleman who lived life well. Prayers to Lois, who also became my sons first grade teacher more than 35 years after me, and to all those he left behind. A good man to surely be missed.
David Byard
Friend
June 2, 2020
WE REMEMBER BOB AND LOIS FONDLY. WE BECAME FRIENDS IN THE EARLY 60'S WHEN WE ALL MOVED TO DEERFIELD. OUR CHILDREN, TOO, RECALL THOSE DAYS. WE TRIED FOR MANY YEARS TO CATCH UP WITH THE GILOTS THROUGH THE INTERNET. PLEASE CONTACT US, LOIS, WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR YOU.
JEANNE AND HERB BYARD
Friend
June 1, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, May God,s peace help you though this difficult time. 1cor1:3,4
