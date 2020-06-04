I met Bob when his wonderful wife Lois was my first grade teacher almost 60 years ago. I remember going with my father to his store many times and enjoyed seeing him throughout the years around town and especially at Deerfield Golf Course. Always smiling, always a good word, a gentleman who lived life well. Prayers to Lois, who also became my sons first grade teacher more than 35 years after me, and to all those he left behind. A good man to surely be missed.

David Byard

Friend