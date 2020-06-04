Today we celebrate the life of Robert (Bob) Victor Gilot, age 86, The Woodlands, TX who, passed peacefully to his eternal life May 27, 2020. Now is not a time for sadness but to celebrate a life well lived!
Bob was born August 21, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Victor Rene Gilot and Lucy Angela (D'Aquila) Gilot. He was a loving husband and father. He loved his family first! However, a VERY, VERY close second, was his love for the game of golf and of course his golf buddies!
He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Lanna (Long) Gilot, of 59 years, his only son, Brent Pierre Gilot, daughter-in-law Kristin Leigh (Soderberg) Gilot, and his precious granddaughter Haleigh Susan Gilot who affectionately called him "Pop-Pop". How they loved to play and dance and giggle!
His brother Thomas (Tom) Edward Gilot, St Clairsville, OH, a sister Janet (Jan) Marie (Gilot) McHenry of Hilliard, OH. And many, many nephews and nieces.
Preceding him in death besides his parents, Tom's wife, Amber LeVerne (Brattain) Gilot, Jan' s husband, Donald (Mac) McHenry, Lois' brother George L Long and wife Ruth (McHenry) Long, Leroy S. Gleason, Hattie Long's husband.
Bob grew up in Bellaire, Ohio where he graduated from St John's Central High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. After the Army he attended Ohio University where he graduated with a BS degree in Journalism. Although he graduated a Bobcat, he's always been a "Buckeye" at heart! (Those of you from Ohio will understand that!)
After marrying his wife Lois they moved to Deerfield, IL in 1961. where he worked for McGraw Hill.
Publishing Co. in Chicago and then owned his own clothing store Robert Brent Ltd. in Deerfield, IL.
After retiring from his business, he spent his time working at the Deerfield Golf Club, which he helped to acquire for the Deerfield park district in 1971. Although he said he worked there... we just think he finally found a way to hang out a golf course all day and finish the day with a quick 9-holes!
In 2005, after many years of battling the snow and cold he and his wife moved to Sun City, Hilton Head, SC. There he finally lived his dream of having a house on a golf course! Where he again "worked" at a golf course.
After 11 years in SC, the birth of their first and only granddaughter (and a lot of badgering from their son) packed up and moved to Texas. We had 3 wonderful years to spend with Dad to laugh and love and enjoy our family being together again before he passed.
A life well lived (and well golfed!)
We wish to thank everyone for their kindness and prayers during this time.
Services will be private. No memorial services are planned at this time.
If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please contribute to:
St John Central Academy
3635 Guernsey Street
Bellaire, OH. 43906.
…Or…
The American Heart Association website: https://www2.heart.org
Published in PL-Lake on Jun. 4, 2020.