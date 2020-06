We are so sad to hear of the passing of Bob, and will always cherish the memories of our get-togethers in Sun City. We met Bob and Lois when we first moved to Sun City. Bob was funny, witty, and just an all-around great guy. We are glad we stopped by on our way out West last year to see Bob and Lois in Texas. Bob is now on that Great Golf Course, where the weather is always perfect, the birdies are plentiful and the 19th hole beer is always cold. Play well, friend.

Terry and Chris Lorenz

Friend