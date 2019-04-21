|
Robert Vondrasek, beloved husband of Alice, nee Kerley, for 59 3/4 years; loving father of Elizabeth, Thomas (the late Pamela), James (Laura) and the late John Vondrasek; devoted son of the late Emil and Mildred Vondrasek; dear grandfather of Alyssa, Brian, Evan, John, Desi and Mia; great-grandfather of Ethan and Emily; fond brother of the late Marianne Cosgrove; fond uncle of Jack, Julie, Rocky, Mike and Jana. Past Executive Director for the South Austin Coalition Community Council (SACCC). Visitation Tuesday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Wednesday 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave, Oak Park. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019