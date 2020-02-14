Home

Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
(708) 652-6661
Robert Beilfuss
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa church
Robert W. Beilfuss
Robert W. Beilfuss passed away at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Joan Marie nee, Wolak; Loving father of Carol Beilfuss, Beth Ann Beilfuss, Jeffery (Jennifer) Beilfuss & Scott Beilfuss. Member of Polish Falcons of America, Nest #907.

Funeral service Monday, February 17 at 9:15 am from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 West 35th ST. Cicero, to St. Mary of Czestochowa church for 10:00 am Mass; Interment Resurrection cemetery.

Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 PM. For further information please call (708) 652-6661.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020
