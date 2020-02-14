|
Robert W. Beilfuss passed away at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Joan Marie nee, Wolak; Loving father of Carol Beilfuss, Beth Ann Beilfuss, Jeffery (Jennifer) Beilfuss & Scott Beilfuss. Member of Polish Falcons of America, Nest #907.
Funeral service Monday, February 17 at 9:15 am from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 West 35th ST. Cicero, to St. Mary of Czestochowa church for 10:00 am Mass; Interment Resurrection cemetery.
Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 PM. For further information please call (708) 652-6661.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020