Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Burns Obituary
Robert W. Burns, late of Orland Park, IL. Beloved husband of Theresa A. "Terrie" Burns (nee Latka). Loving father of Robert William (Terry Lickman), Richard Anthony (Elizabeth) and Andrew Bryan (Julie) Burns. Fond grandfather of Ella Annabelle, Evelyn Adelaide and Edward Anthony Burns. Dear brother of Paula Buzzelli, Patrick, Linda Rock, Nancy Honess, Christine and Susan Burns. Memorial visitation Saturday February 1, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Interment private. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -