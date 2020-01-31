|
Robert W. Burns, late of Orland Park, IL. Beloved husband of Theresa A. "Terrie" Burns (nee Latka). Loving father of Robert William (Terry Lickman), Richard Anthony (Elizabeth) and Andrew Bryan (Julie) Burns. Fond grandfather of Ella Annabelle, Evelyn Adelaide and Edward Anthony Burns. Dear brother of Paula Buzzelli, Patrick, Linda Rock, Nancy Honess, Christine and Susan Burns. Memorial visitation Saturday February 1, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Interment private. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635
