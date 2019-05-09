|
Robert W. Fitzgerald, Age 77, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his amazing wife Jane L. Fitzgerald. Father of John (Agnese) Fitzgerald, Kevin Fitzgerald, Robert (Kathy) Fitzgerald & Julie (John) Nimesheim. Grandfather of ten. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Foundation, Checks should be made payable to Foundation, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4 Chicago, Illinois 60611?2991. Info. (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 9 to May 12, 2019