Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
2825 W. 81st Street
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
2825 W. 81st Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Robert W. Foster Obituary
Beloved Husband of the late Carol (nee Goss). Loving Father of Jennifer (Dan CFD) McVicker, Michael, and Cathleen (Sean) Huenecke. Dear Grandfather of Erik, Luke, Peter, Jessica, and Ryan. Fond Brother of the late Thomas, Donald, Jack, and Jeanne Tighe. Dear Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Special appreciation to Bob's caregiver and friend Al. Visitation Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 2825 W. 81st Street, Chicago, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Leo High School, 7901 South Sangamon, Chicago, IL 60620 would be appreciated. Bob retired from Leo High School in 2010 after over 40 years in numerous capacities, Teacher, Head Football Coach, Athletic Director, Principal and President. Recipient of Leo High School Alumni Association "Man of the Year" in 2008 and Hall of Fame Inductee. Tony Lawless Award winner. 2013 Inductee to the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame and 1983 Chicago Catholic League Hall of Fame Recipient, 1999 Distinguished American Award from the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (Chicago Metro Chapter), 2006 ISCC Educator of the Year Award. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
