Robert W. Foster
1942 - 2020
Robert Wellington Foster, Jr., 77, of Spring Hill, FL passed on July 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Potosi, Missouri. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Mildred (Rickner) Foster, Sr.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Janis (Nee Scheffler); his daughter, Michelle (Mathew) Root; son, Mark Foster; sister, Janet (Bruce) Nyberg; brother, Dr. David (Joan) Foster; grandchildren: Chris Vrtis, Amy (Tobias) Scholz, Eric (Victoria) Vrtis, Rachel Foster, Jacob Foster, Samantha Foster, and Charlize Foster; step children: Judith (Dan) Edwards, James (Deanna) Decho, Joseph (Tammy) Decho; 8 step grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/hudson for the FOSTER family.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 19 to Jul. 26, 2020.
