Robert W. Hager
Robert W. Hager, age 84, of Carpentersville beloved husband for 57 years to the late Louise H. (nee Hopkins). Loving father of Patricia, Robert, Michael, Mary ( David Eastridge) Swanson, Vincent( Trich), the late Donald ( Sandra), Kathleen(Kurt Sumner) Burgess, and Louise ( Joe) Cina. Dear grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 18. Fond brother of Beverly (the late Raymond) Gabriele, Kathryn Hager and Walter Hager. Uncle and friend of many. Family and Friends will gather for a funeral mass on Saturday at 11:30 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Visitation at church from 10:30 A.M. until time of Mass. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Former 20+ year employee of the Chicago Tribune and 42 year member Chicago Printers Union Local # 7 .To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee (847)426-3436


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
at church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
