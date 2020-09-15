Robert W. Hager, age 84, of Carpentersville beloved husband for 57 years to the late Louise H. (nee Hopkins). Loving father of Patricia, Robert, Michael, Mary ( David Eastridge) Swanson, Vincent( Trich), the late Donald ( Sandra), Kathleen(Kurt Sumner) Burgess, and Louise ( Joe) Cina. Dear grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 18. Fond brother of Beverly (the late Raymond) Gabriele, Kathryn Hager and Walter Hager. Uncle and friend of many. Family and Friends will gather for a funeral mass on Saturday at 11:30 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Visitation at church from 10:30 A.M. until time of Mass. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Former 20+ year employee of the Chicago Tribune and 42 year member Chicago Printers Union Local # 7 .To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee (847)426-3436