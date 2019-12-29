|
Robert W. Lezak, age 78, of Downers Grove, formerly LaGrange. Loving father of Deborah de la Rosa, Sharon (Dana) Richardson, Carol (Holken) Decimus and Alison (David) Wetzel. Devoted grandfather of Ashley, Samantha, Kevin, Corey, Steven, Jessica, Alex, Brooke and Blake. Great-grandfather of Aniyah, Aaron, Jacob, Destiny and Anthony. Dear brother of John (Christina) Lezak. Beloved companion of Donna LeGros. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday Jan. 3 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 9 a.m. Saturday Jan. 4 at funeral home followed by Mass at St. Cletus Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Funeral info 708-352-6500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019