Robert W. Long, age 84, at rest March 21, 2019; Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Bruzek); Loving father of Jeffrey (Bridget), Natalie (John) Crumback and Suzanne Verhaeren; Cherished grandfather of Erin Long and Nicole, Heather and William Jasmont; Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:30pm until the time of Memorial Service 2:00pm at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. All services will conclude at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile 3641 Faculty Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. For funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019