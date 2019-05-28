|
Robert W. McHugh age 89, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, at rest May 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Peggy, nee Corbett, for 64 years. Dear brother of the late Donald McHugh and Cheryl (Tom) Dore. Dear uncle of Chance (Kathleen) Lange, Chris (Jennifer) Lange, and Kelly (Matthew) Liggett. Great uncle of 3 and many great friends. Retired 41 year employee of Commonwealth Edison. Visitation Wesdnesday May 29 from 4 PM to 8 PM and Thursday May 30 from 10 AM until time of funeral service 11 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home 17W201 Roosevelt Rd. (just West of Rt. 83) Oakbrook Terrace. Burial to follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Downers Grove or Aspired Living of Westmont would be appreciated. Info 630 941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019