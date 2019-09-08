|
Robert W. Miller, age 67 of Berwyn. Loving son of the late Elmer and the late Georgia (nee Curtis) Miller, fond brother of the late John E. Miller, beloved uncle of Sandra (Wayne Thackston, fiancé) Miller and the late John Nicolas Miller, lifelong companion of Luanne Petrarca and dear friend of Ron and Vera Macchia and Bud and Nancy Yirsa. Funeral Tuesday, September 10th, 10:00am Chapel Service at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Visitation Monday 3:00pm-9:00pm. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019