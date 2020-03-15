|
Robert William O'Brien of Elmhurst, Illinois died March 1, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. He was 84, having been born in Chicago in 1935 to Bernice (Rose) O'Brien and William O'Brien. Bob O'Brien is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Glendora (Sandell) O'Brien, their two children Andrew O'Brien (Debra), Elizabeth Stevens (Clark); three grandchildren: Claire, Cole and Laine, and, Kimberly Shaw (Don), a dear family friend and their daughter Kathryn. Daughter Jennifer O'Brien preceded him in death. Known for his quirky sense of humor and for enjoying family, friends and colleagues, Bob's working career began with a Chicago Tribune newspaper home delivery route in the 1940's culminating in successive careers with the Illinois Central Railroad and the National Safety Council, ultimately as head, respectively, of their Public Relations Departments. His civic and public service began in grade school as captain of Patrol Boys and went on to include: GOP precinct committeeman in Downers Grove Township; commissioner and treasurer of the Downers Grove Park District, which honored him in 1973 by naming the park site at 69th & Dunham "Robert W. O'Brien Park"; a founding member and officer of the Illinois Central Historical Society; eight years on the Board of Education, Glenbard High Schools District 87, two as president; and, 15 years as a director of the Illinois Central Cicero Credit Union. He was a member and presiding office of the Order of DeMolay, a Masonic-related youth organization, followed by a 62-year Masonic career which began in 1958 and included Grove Lodge #824 AF&AM, which he served six years as treasurer; two chapters of Royal Arch Masons; a council of Cryptic Masons; Austin Commandery #84, Knights Templar; El Jaala Grotto M.O.V.P.E.R.; Medinah Temple A.A.O.N.M.S (Shriners); and, 12 years as treasurer of the DuPage Shrine Club. Always active in churches, he: led the junior choir at Chicago's Irving Park Methodist Church; was a trustee and chairman of the board at First Presbyterian Church, Downers Grove; financial secretary of Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, Oak Park; and, ordained deacon, on Deacon boards at Glen Ellyn First Presbyterian, moderator there, and Fourth Presbyterian Church, Chicago. High praise in a note from William F. Andersen, a Shriner friend: "I have always respected your total honesty and impeccable integrity . . . your demeanor always reflected the true gentleman that you are." In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the -Chicago, 2211 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020