Robert W. Peters
Robert W. Peters, age 60, suddenly. Dedicated teacher at Brother Rice High School. Beloved husband of Susan, nee Kurow. Cherished father of Nick and Tommy. Loving son of Dolores (the late Charles). Dear brother of Chuck (Kathy), Michael (Mary), and the late Mary Kay. Special son-in-law of Thomas and the late Mary Kurow. Fond brother-in-law, uncle, coach, and friend of many.

Due to these unprecedented times, and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Bob was an absolutely wonderful man and an outstanding teacher.
It was an honor to be his friend and colleague. It is impossible to measure the lasting and profound impact he had on his students, players and colleagues, but safe to say, it will be felt by all for years to come. This is a sad day at 99th & Pulaski - the Crusaders lost one of their best. May God bless him with a special place in heaven. He
will be truly missed.
Dr. Kevin Burns
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Bob was our oldest sons coach for his first year in PBO some 14-15 years ago. Mustang Red Sox with Coach Lyons. We were so impressed by and thankful for the positivity and patience and fun that year. Rest well, Coach, and peace to the family.
Tim Moore
Friend
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
