Bob was an absolutely wonderful man and an outstanding teacher.
It was an honor to be his friend and colleague. It is impossible to measure the lasting and profound impact he had on his students, players and colleagues, but safe to say, it will be felt by all for years to come. This is a sad day at 99th & Pulaski - the Crusaders lost one of their best. May God bless him with a special place in heaven. He
will be truly missed.
Robert W. Peters, age 60, suddenly. Dedicated teacher at Brother Rice High School. Beloved husband of Susan, nee Kurow. Cherished father of Nick and Tommy. Loving son of Dolores (the late Charles). Dear brother of Chuck (Kathy), Michael (Mary), and the late Mary Kay. Special son-in-law of Thomas and the late Mary Kurow. Fond brother-in-law, uncle, coach, and friend of many.
Due to these unprecedented times, and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.