Bob was an absolutely wonderful man and an outstanding teacher.

It was an honor to be his friend and colleague. It is impossible to measure the lasting and profound impact he had on his students, players and colleagues, but safe to say, it will be felt by all for years to come. This is a sad day at 99th & Pulaski - the Crusaders lost one of their best. May God bless him with a special place in heaven. He

will be truly missed.



Dr. Kevin Burns

Coworker