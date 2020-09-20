Robert "Bob" W. Pike, of Incline Village Nevada, formerly of Lake Forest, passed away at home on September 13, 2020.
Bob was a national leader in the insurance industry during his 35 year career at Allstate Insurance Company. Bob joined Allstate Insurance Company in 1972, became Allstate's General Counsel and Secretary in 1987, and retired as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer in 2005, the longest serving officer in the history of the Company. His illustrious career was characterized by prolific problem solving, continuous relationship building, and mentoring young executives.
During his years in the industry, Bob served on and chaired numerous insurance organization boards and spearheaded adoption of national initiatives that saved thousands of lives. He was instrumental in forging legislation which mandated the use of seatbelts, airbags and graduated licenses for young drivers. He served as a highly effective leader and spokesperson for the industry, particularly in times of crisis and change. Bob was often called upon to testify before Congress representing a multitude of insurance related issues ranging from taxation, tort reform, catastrophe management, investment income and profitability. Of note, in the aftermath of the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, Bob Chaired the Commission established by the State of California which created the California Earthquake Authority.
Bob received his BA degree form Bowling Green State University and his law degree from University of Toledo, where he was a member of their national moot court team. After law school Bob served two years of active duty as a Captain in the U.S. Infantry stationed on Okinawa. Upon return to the United States, Bob joined the law firm of Cubbon and Rice in Toledo and became a partner. While in Toledo, he was a guest lecturer in trial techniques at the University of Toledo School of Law. Following his retirement from Allstate, Bob served on the Board of Directors for the Doctors Company as well as served on the boards of multiple non-profit organizations.
Bob loved the game of golf. He was a longtime member of Big Horn Golf Club in Palm Desert California, The Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein Illinois and The Incline Village Golf Club in Lake Tahoe Nevada. Bob was born in Lorain Ohio on July 25, 1941. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda (Feitz), his children Katie(Peter) Kanaris, Robert(Eszter), Richard(Nell), 9 grandchildren, his sister Barbara(David) Rotterman and brother John(Vicki). Bob was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Catherine Pike and his brother and sister in law Edward and Patricia Pike.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you enjoy a round of golf and think of Bob.