Robert W. Placek
Robert W. Placek of Rolling Meadows. A graveside service for Robert W. Placek, 88, will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. He died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked for the Illinois Department of Employment Security for more than 30 years. He was the husband for 52 years of the late Jeannine (nee Lewandowski); father of Suzanne (Scott) Brown, Debra (David) Austerlade and Deanne (Richard) Watkins; grandfather of Derek and Mark Austerlade; and brother of Clarence (Jerrine) and the late Richard Placek. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. For information, 847-253-0224 or Meadowsfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
