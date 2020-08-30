1/1
Robert W. Soelter
1947 - 2020
Robert William Soelter was born on July 29, 1947 and passed away on August 22, 2020 at 73 years old in his home with his loving wife Sandra by his side. He leaves behind his son Robert along with his daughter-in-law, Kristen and their daughters, Alexandra and Mackenzie. He also leaves behind his daughter Kristen and his son-in-law, Hagen, as well as their daughters, Taylor, Hannah and Madelyn. Robert was predeceased by his Father, Robert Richard Soelter and Mother, Marguerite Franklin Soelter.

To those who knew him, Robert (aka "Bob"), was a man of many facets. He was an avid reader, a loving husband, father and grandfather, a caretaker of tiny dogs, and a man with a passion for the law who enjoyed his role as an Administrative Law Judge, and the accompanying intoxication of passing judgement on those who somehow failed to see every "No Parking" sign on a given street.

Bob will be most remembered for his entertaining stories - frequently told more than once, colorful sense of humor, contagious laugh and illuminating smile. Bob remains his daughter's hero, his son's role model, and his wife's best friend. His passing is a great loss to everyone he has graced with a smile, a joke, or a "not liable".

Arrangements by Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60646.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
7737744100
